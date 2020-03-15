Mrs. Mattie Ruth Witt Quarles, 81, one of God's angel's was called from reward to glory on March 13, 2020 at Self Regional Medical Center. She was born in Greenwood county June 27, 1938 a daughter of the late Robert and Elease Frederick Witt.
She leaves to cherish her memories four daughters, Beverly (Freddy) Renfroe of Jones County, GA. Gladys Christopher (Mark) of Milledgeville, GA, Laquetta (Willie James) Wideman, Jr., Cassandra Quarles (Willie James Dunlap, Jr.) Greenwood, SC, and one sister, Mrs. Robert L ."Shagg" (Alfred) Watson of Cokesbury, SC; seventeen grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren, and four gg grandchildren and one aunt, Loree Witt of Greenwood, SC.
Funeral services will be held Noon Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Mt Pisgah Baptist Church with Rev. Otis Cunningham, Sr. officiating
Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Mrs. Quarles will be placed in the church at 11:00 am
The family is at the home 715 Taggart Avenue , Greenwood.
