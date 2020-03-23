Mattie L. Richardson
Mattie L. Richardson, 77, of 1115 Brannon Street, wife of Robert Lee Richardson, passed away on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at the Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont. Born in Laurens, she was the daughter of the late James Wilson and the late Mattie Brown. She is preceded in death by one brother Ernest Wilson, three sisters, Katie Wilson Leake, Vera Ann Carter, Rossetta Saddlewhite, and a niece Terry Stewart. She also was a member of Springfield Baptist Church.
She leaves to cherish her memories, her husband of the home; one niece, Monique (Antonio) Gray of Greenwood; one great-niece, Porsha Burton of Greenwood and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
Funeral services are 1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at Dunham Temple A.M.E Church, conducted by Pastor James McKee. The body will be placed in the church at noon. Burial will follow in the Evening Star Cemetery. The family is at the home of a niece Monique (Antonio) Gray, 209 Penn Street, Greenwood, SC. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc.