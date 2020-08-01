BELTON — Mattie Isabel Calvert Browning, 99, widow of Furman Clifton Browning, Jr. of Belton passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020.
Born in Honea Path, she was the daughter of the late Robert Lee and Mary Pearl Calvert. She was a member of Belton First Baptist Church.
Surviving are: sister-in-laws, Sally Sorrow Calvert of Kentucky and Carol Ann Taylor Calvert of Tennessee; 15 nieces and nephews, numerous great nieces and nephews and numerous great great nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by brothers, Robert Lewis and Thomas Elford Calvert.
Graveside service will be held 11am Monday at Garden of Memories Cemetery.
Cox Funeral Home is honored to serve the Browning family.