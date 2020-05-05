Mary Thompson Sams
Mary Gladys Thompson Sams, 107, joined her Savior and many loved ones in Heaven on Sunday, May 3, 2020.
Born March 14, 1913 in Dewey Rose, Georgia, she was a daughter of John and Lillian Mann.
Gladys’ passion in life was helping others, especially disadvantaged children. Over the years she made close to a thousand dresses for young girls in Africa and South America, and hundreds of stuffed puppies for little boys. She had an amazing talent for sewing, tatting, knitting, crocheting and cooking.
Before moving from Greenwood, SC, to Forest City, NC, she lived in Greenville, SC, where she was an active member of Sans Souci Baptist. Gladys was an active member of Piedmont Agency on Aging, where she also served on the Board of Directors. She also assisted daily with Meals on Wheels and volunteered at the adult day care.
When recently asked about her secret to a long life, without hesitation, she responded, “Ask Jesus!” What an amazing life our “Mama” lived! We adored her sense of humor, her creative talents, and her boundless generosity.
Mama was so full of love and grace. She will be greatly missed by everyone who knew and loved her.
She is survived by daughter Carole Thompson (Barry), seven grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and 18 great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents she was predeceased by Bob Thompson (husband of over 50 years), Aaron Sams (husband), son, Hugh Thompson (Mary), daughter, Ruth Connor (John) and two grandchildren, David Thompson and Sandra Dunagan and ten brothers and sisters.
A cryptside service will be conducted at Greenwood Memorial Gardens with outdoor visitation at 2:30 and services at 3:00 PM Thursday, May 7, 2020.
Pallbearers will be great- grandsons; Russell Dobbins, Daniel Dobbins, Jon Parker, David Hodnett, Jimmy Thompson, and Michael Kennemore.
Honorary escorts will be Eddie Dobbins and Don Helker.
Memorials may be made to the Missions fund at Concord Baptist Church, 720 Old US 74 Hwy., Bostic, NC 28018.
