MCCORMICK — Mary Sue Sibert, 85, widow of John Archie Sibert, departed this walk of life on Monday, May 18, 2020 at her home under Hospice Care of South Carolina. Born in McCormick, she was the daughter of the late Arthur "Booth" Calhoun and the late Millie Curry Gary. She was preceded in death by one son, Johnny Sibert and a sister, Elizabeth Aye.
She leaves to cherish her memories three daughters, Valeria (Tyrone) Smith of Greenwood, Jacqueline (Curtis) Wideman of McCormick, and Cherry Sibert of Columbia; one brother, James E. (Terry) Calhoun of Chattanooga, Tennessee; four grandchildren; five great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
Services are private and for immediate family only. The family is at the home. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc.