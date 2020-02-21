LEXINGTON — Mary Anne Dunlap DeVore Roland, 87, resident of Lexington Medical Extended Care, passed to Heaven on Wednesday, February 19, 2020.
Born May 13, 1932, in Greenwood, she was a daughter of the late Claude O. Dunlap and Nannie Cobb Dunlap. Mary was a graduate of Greenwood High School and retired from Eastwill Sportswear. She loved the Lord and enjoyed her Faith.
She is survived by, in addition to her fur baby Bubba the cat; a daughter, Kimberley Floyd of Bradley; a son, Ed DeVore (Liz) of W. Columbia; grandchildren, Lisa (Scott) DeVore Ramsey of Seoul, S. Korea; Travis (Katie) McCurry of Greenwood; Crystal (John) Wallace of Bradley; Misty (Sterling) McCool of Starkville, MS; Keith (Ashley) DeVore of Greenwood; Chris DeVore of W. Columbia and many great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her parents, sister, Edith Ficklin, son, Keith DeVore, Sr. and great-grandchild, Jerry Wallace.
Funeral services will be conducted at noon Monday, February 24 at Harley Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Grady Lotheridge, Mr. Scott Collins and Mr. Ed DeVore officiating. Burial will be private.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 11 a.m. to noon.
Memorials may be made to The Humane Society of the US, The Humane Society of SC (405 Greenlawn Dr, Columbia, SC 29209), Pet's Inc. (300 Orchard Dr. West Columbia, SC 29170) or your favorite charity for our fur babies.
