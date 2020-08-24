Mrs. Mary Puckett, 80, of 326 Ashcroft Drive, wife of Cornell Puckett, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Self Regional Medical Center. She was born in Greenwood County, April 23, 1940, a daughter of the late John Virgil McBride and Leona Wells McBride.
She leaves to cherish her memories two sons, John C. (Yvonne) Puckett of North Augusta, SC, and Jason C. Puckett of Greenwood; four daughters, Daisy P. Davis, Cynthia D. McBride, Alice Faye Gilchrist and Jennie L. Puckett, all of Greenwood; 16 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, along with nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
Graveside services will be held Thursday, August 27, 2020 a 11 a.m. at Beulah Baptist Church, with Bishop Emanuel Spearman officiating.
The family is at the home of a daughter, Cynthia McBride, 103 McKellar Drive, Greenwood
