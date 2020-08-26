Mary Puckett
Mrs. Mary Puckett, 80, of 326 Ashcroft Drive, wife of Cornell Puckett, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Self Regional Medical Center. She was born in Greenwood County, April 23, 1940, a daughter of the late John Virgil McBride and Leona Wells McBride.
She leaves to cherish her memories two sons, John C. (Yvonne) Puckett of North Augusta, SC, and Jason C. Puckett (Vickie Williams) Greenwood; four daughters, Daisy P. Davis (Johnny Patterson), Cynthia D. McBride (Grant Stevens), Alice Faye Gilchrist and Jennifer L. Puckett, all of Greenwood; 16 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, and along with nieces, nephews, cousins other relatives and friends.
Graveside services are 11 a.m. Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Beulah Baptist Church Cemetery.
Percival Tompkins Funeral Home is honored to serve the McBride-Puckett family.