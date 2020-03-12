Mary ‘Pig’ Alewine Driggers
Mary Claire “Pig” Alewine Driggers, 95, former resident of Dukes Avenue, widow of Oliver “Blackie” Driggers, died March 11, 2020 at Emerald Gardens.
Born in Greenwood, July 10, 1924, she was a daughter of the late Fred H. Alewine, Sr. and Clara Bridges Alewine. She attended Greenwood High School. Mrs. Driggers retired from Greenwood Mills, Plant #5, where she worked as a lab technician.
She was a long time member of Westside Baptist Church.
Surviving are a son, Dennis O. (Jan) Driggers of Greenwood, SC; two daughters, Mrs. Hank (Dot) Stevens of Hilton Head Island, SC, and Mrs. James (Bridges) Poston, of Greenwood; five grandchildren, Haven Frost Bailey of Hilton Head Island, SC, Chris Driggers of Easley, William Frost of Simpsonville, Brentlee Poston of Asheville, NC, and Jordan Thomas, of Greenwood; seven great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren and one brother, James Alewine of Summerville.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years and a brother, Fred H. Alewine, Jr. and a sister, Betty Satterfield.
Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Saturday, at Blyth Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Barrett Alewine officiating.
Burial will be in Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
The family is at their respective homes and will receive friends from 10-11 a.m. prior to the service.
Memorials may be made to Connie Maxwell Children’s Home, PO Box 1178, Greenwood, SC 29648.
