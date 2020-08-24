HODGES — Mary Lee White Nelson, 88, of 1705 Ross Road, Hodges, widow of Robert Agnew Nelson, passed Sunday, August 23, 2020 at her home.
Born in McCormick, she was a daughter of the late Joseph Herbert White, Sr. and Georgie Maggie Crawford White. She was a member of Callie Self Baptist Church, where she was a member of the Aliene Barnes Sunday School class.
Surviving are her two sons, Stephen Ray Edmunds (Gloria) of McCormick and Bruce Allen Edmunds (Wanda) of Hodges; a sister, Nell Smith of Middleburg, FL; five grandchildren, Lisa Daniel, Stephanie Hames (Michael), Stephen Russell Edmunds (Tonya), Raymond Edmunds, and Ashley Crawford (Josh); six great grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Agnew Nelson and her sister, Kate Horn Bandy.
A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. on Wednesday at the Harley Funeral Home Chape,l with Pastor Clayton Daniel Bowman officiating. The service will be live streamed and available to view by visiting Mrs. Nelson's life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com, where you can leave messages for the family.
Memorials may be made to CrossPoint Christian Church, 117 SC -20, Pelzer, SC 29669.