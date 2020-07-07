Mary Lou Morris
Mary Lou Grant Morris, 100, formerly of 104 Frances Street, widow of Thomas B. Morris, died Monday, July 6, 2020.
Born in Easley on December 7, 1919, she was a daughter of the late Ed and Stella Murphree Grant. Mary moved to Ninety Six in 1947 and retired from Greenwood Mills after 25 years of service. She was a resident of Wellmore Senior Living in Tega Cay, SC, after moving from Greenwood. She was a member of South Main Baptist Church for more than 35 years.
She is survived by a son, Alton Morris (Lynn) of Little Mountain; her daughter, Debbie Satterfield (George) of Belmont, NC; a granddaughter, Allison Talbot (E. Jay) of Elgin, SC; a grandson, Jason Morris of Pickens and two great-grandchildren, Chapin Talbot and Zach Woodard.
She was the last surviving member of her immediate family, having been preceded in death by a son, David Morris; brothers, John, Guy and James Grant and sisters, Lois Masters, Leona Masters, Eunice Galloway and Margaret Grant.
The body is at Harley Funeral Home and Crematory, where you may come by on Thursday to pay your respects.
A private graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 10, 2020 at Greenwood Memorial Gardens, with Dr. Toby Frost officiating.
Memorials may be made to South Main Baptist Church, PO Box 1093, Greenwood, SC 29648.
Messages may be shared with the family by visiting Mary’s life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com.