Mary Liza Butler passed peacefully at home on April 23, 2020. She was born April 11, 1923 in Laurens County, SC. She moved to Detroit in 1942 with her spouse, Adger Butler, Sr. and two children, Adger Jr. and Mary Elizabeth.
She was a lifelong member of City Temple SDA Church. She was employed as a Housekeeping Services Supervisor at Sinai Hospital. After retirement, she and her spouse moved to Ware Shoals, SC, where she belonged to the Zion Temple SDA Church. She returned to Michigan in 2000.
She is survived by her daughter, Mary Elizabeth, six grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren, five great great-grandchildren a host of family and friends.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.