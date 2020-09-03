ROCKFORD, IL. — Mary Joyce Posley of Rockford, IL, widow of Jimmy Sloan Posley, entered into eternal rest Sunday, August 30, 2020 at her home. She was born in Abbeville County, the daughter of the late Sylvester and Dollie Jackson Anderson. She leaves to cherish three sons, Jimmy (Stephanie) Posley, Stanley (Shirley) Posley, Demont Posley, two daughters Joyce (Deshawn) Reed, Shay (James) Malcome, all of Rockford, IL, three sisters Albertine (Robert) Daniel, of Norwalk CT, Vivian (James) Hodges and Patricia (Lafayette) Williams, both of Hodges, God sister Laura (Charles) Williams of NY, two brothers John (Ruth) Anderson of Hodges and Nick Anderson of Norwalk, CT, 6 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild and Uncle Perry (Daisy) Anderson of NY.
Ponds Funeral Home of Rockford, IL, is in charge of arrangements.