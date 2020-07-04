DONALDS — Mary Jane McAllister, 60, resident of Donalds, went to be with her Lord and Savior Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Greenville Memorial Hospital.
Born May 1, 1960 in Greenwood, she was the daughter of Ralph Willis McAllister and Mary Cooper McAllister. She was a 1978 honor graduate of Ware Shoals High School and a 1987 honor graduate of Lander University where she received her Bachelors of Science Degree in Nursing and was honored by the Who's Who of American Colleges and Universities. She retired from Greenville Hospital System. Mary Jane enjoyed fishing, loved to cook, spend time with and nurture her pets and spend time with her family and friends. She was an avid fan of Clemson Football and the Atlanta Braves.
She was a member of Northside Baptist Church.
Surviving are two sisters, Beverly McAllister (Tannie) of Greenwood and Rhonda McAllister of Donalds; one god-son, Kass Rogers of Donalds; one aunt, Miriam C. Bagwell of Clemson; Cooper and McAllister cousins; and her fur babies, Penny, Baby Girl, Lulu, Sadie and Georgia Gray.
A private Celebration of Life will be conducted 3:00 PM Sunday from the Blyth Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Floyd Parker officiating. The service will be livestreamed and can be viewed by visiting Mary Jane's Tribute Wall at www.blythfuneralhome.com
The family will receive friends following the service. The McAllister family will be following social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Humane Society of Greenwood, P.O. Box 49776, Greenwood, SC 29649 or to Teleios Ministry, 28 Eula Street, Greenville, SC 29609.
