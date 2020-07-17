Mary Helen Keisler Dorn, 66, resident of Greenwood, passed away, Thursday, July 16, 2020 at her home.
Born July 14, 1954 in Fort Belvoir, VA, she was the daughter of the late David Simpson Keisler and Ann Miller Keisler. She was a graduate of Greenwood High School and Winthrop University, where she earned her degree in Education. Mary Helen taught at Pinecrest Elementary School for 19 years before her retirement.
She is survived by three grandchildren, Keisler Marie Dorn, Cadence Lily Dorn and Stephen Raines Fox; one brother, Dr. David S. Keisler of Aiken; and her husband for 41 years, Stephen Dorn.
Mary Helen was predeceased by her two children, Thomas Keisler Dorn and Stephanie Ann Dorn and one sister, Ann Carbaugh.
No services are planned.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of South Carolina, 326 Montague Ave, Greenwood, SC 29649.
For online condolences, please visit www.blythfuneralhome.com
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Dorn family.