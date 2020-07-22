ABBEVILLE — Mrs. Mary G. Lee was born March 22, 1932 in Abbeville, SC, to the late Mr. Archie and Lillie Bell Hughey and Steve Maddox. She was the widow of Mr. Frank Lee, Jr. She entered into rest July 17, 2020 at her home. She is a member of St. Mary AME Church and a homemaker.
Mrs. Lee leaves to cherish her memories, a son Frank Lee, two daughters Karen (Mark) Lee, Pam (Marvin) Dean, all of Abbeville, SC; five grandchildren Marquitia, Miliyah, Ikeya (Nate) Jackson, Jamilah and Georgia; three great-grandchildren Za'Niyah, Cai'veon, TyeSean; two sisters Mae Sue (John) Lewis, Roselia (Doug) McCoppin; three brothers Willie Hughey, Archie (Leola) Hughey, Asbury (Mary Frances) Grant, Joseph Miller and a dear friend Horace Martin and a godaughter Zikiera Spencer; along with a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
Graveside service will be Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Mary AME Church cemetery for immediate family only. Please practice social distancing and wear a mask. Public viewing will be Friday, July 24, 2020 from noon-7 p.m. at the Pierce Funeral Home. Family is at the home. Services were entrusted to Pierce Funeral Home, LLC.