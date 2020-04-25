Mary Christine Krol Robertson, 70, wife of Alan Robertson, passed away, Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at Self Regional Healthcare.
Born March 5, 1950, she was the daughter of the late Sylvester and Mary Margaret O'Grady Krol. She was a graduate of the University of Michigan and worked as a Teacher.
Surviving in addition to her husband are a sister, Maureen E. Modrow and husband Steve; and a nephew, Dustin Modrow.
She was preceded in death by a brother, James Sylvester Krol and a sister, Kathleen Krol.
Private memorial services will be held Sunday at Blyth Funeral Home with Rev. Archie Moore officiating.
