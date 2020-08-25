Mary Catherine Putnam Newell
ABBEVILLE — Mary Catherine Putnam Newell, 92, of Abbeville, SC, wife of the late Waymon Newell, went to be with her Lord on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at Morningside in Greenwood. She was born to the late Jim and Lillian Armstrong Putnam of Hodges.
Mrs. Newell was a retired educator with Abbeville schools. A talented seamstress, many happy hours were spent crocheting, knitting, cross-stitching, and sewing. She also enjoyed cooking and working puzzles. Mrs. Newell dearly loved her family, friends, church family and her dog, Chrissy. She was a member of Abbeville Presbyterian Church.
Mrs. Newell is survived by a son, Michael Newell, of Greenwood, SC; a daughter, Janet Newell Davis and her husband, Julian, of West Union, SC; a granddaughter, Catherine Davis Stokes and her husband, Cliff, of McDonough, GA; a grandson, Julian Davis, III and his wife, Stephanie, of Westminster, SC; and great-grandchildren, Kaylynn, Rachel, Dylan and Layla.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, August 29, 2020 in Abbeville Presbyterian Church, with Rev. Jeff Lethco officiating. Burial will follow in Greenwood Memorial Gardens. Mrs. Newell will be placed in the church prior to the service at 1 p.m. for those wishing to pay their respects.
Memorial contributions, in memory of Mrs. Newell, may be sent to Abbeville Presbyterian Church, 301 N. Main St., Abbeville, SC 29620.
The family extends their sincere appreciation to the staff of Morningside of Greenwood and Homestead Hospice of Greenwood for their attentive care and compassion.
A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.harrisfuneral.com.
Harris Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Abbeville is assisting the Newell family.