Ms. Mary Anna Guillebeaux, was born on June 8, 1930, to the late Collins and Fannie Jackson- Guillebeaux. She departed this life on May 6, 2020.
Mary was preceded in death by her mother and father, a son Floyd Guillebeaux, two brothers, Charles Guillebeaux, and Moses Guillebeaux, four sisters, Willie Mae Lewis, Elizabeth DuBose, Myrtice Anthony, and Queen Guillebeaux.
Mary leaves to cherish her memory six sisters, Rosa Guillebeaux of Elberton, Ga; Sallie Richardson, and Juanita Brown both of Mt. Carmel, SC; Gloria Jones, Isadora(Randy)Roebuck, and Kitty Cooper all of Chicago, IL; two brothers, James(Elease)Guillebeaux of Mt. Carmel, SC, and Alex(Bernadine)Guillebeaux of Elberton, Ga,. with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and her church family, that mourns her passing.
Public viewing will be Sunday May 10, 2020 at the Mortuary, from 3-6pm. Graveside service will be Monday May 11, 2020 at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens. Family members are at their respective homes. Professional services by Abbeville-White Mortuary.