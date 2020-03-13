Mary Ann Wilson Davis, 78, resident of 1223 E. Scotch Cross Rd., wife of Broadus E. Davis, died March 13, 2020 at her home.
Born July 5, 1941 in Langley, SC, she was a daughter of the late Raleigh and Mary Thelma Hilton Wilson. Mary Ann retired from School District 50 in Greenwood.
She was a member of Rice Memorial Baptist Church and was a member of the Unity Sunday School class.
Surviving in addition to her husband are daughters, Elizabeth (James) Nugent of Greenville, Melissa (Travis) Blizzard of Greenwood; Four grandchildren, Michael Blizzard and Gabriel Blizzard both of Greenwood, Joel Nugent and Andrew Nugent both of Greenville; two brothers, Bobby Wilson of Ballentine, SC, and Milledge Wilson of Prosperity, SC.
She was preceded in death by two brothers, Mikel Wilson and Jerry Wilson.
A private family graveside will be conducted 3 p.m. Sunday at Greenwood Memorial Gardens, with James Nugent, Travis Blizzard,and Rick Hendricks, Hospice Chaplain with Hospice of South Carolina, officiating.
The family will be at their respective homes.
The Davis family would like to extend a special thanks to the Hospice of South Carolina Staff and Special Personal Caregivers
Memorials may be made to Samaritan's Purse, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607.