GREENWOOD — Martin Wells Cooner, 81, husband of Julie Stewart Cooner, died March 21, 2020 at Abbeville Nursing Home.
Born November 22, 1938 in Greenwood, he was a son of the late Francis Fishburn Cooner and Nora Wells Cooner. He was a graduate of Greenwood High School and the University of South Carolina School of Pharmacy. After returning to Greenwood, Mr. Cooner owned and operated Minton's Pharmacy for over 30 years.
During his Pharmacy career, he served as chairman of Pharmacy Advisor Committee to South Carolina, past president of SCPHA District Association, vice chairman of SCPHA House of Delegates and former chairman of the University of South Carolina School of Pharmacy Partnership Board. He was a member of the AHEC Pharmacy Council Executive Committee, the Academy Nursing Facility Pharmacist and was the recipient of the Bowl of Hygeia.
Mr. Cooner was a member of First Presbyterian Church where he served as an Elder, Treasurer, chairman of the Diaconate and CE Committee, Assistant Clerk of Session, Sunday School Teacher, Past President of the Brotherhood Sunday School Class and was a member of the Sojourners Sunday School Class. He was also a member and past president of the Greenwood Sertoma Club where he was elected Sertoman of the year, former chairman of the Greenwood County Easter Seal Advisor Board and former chairman of the Edgewood Cemetery Board.
Surviving in addition to his wife of the home are sons, Martin Wells Cooner, Jr. and wife, Jennifer of Birmingham, AL, Douglas Stewart Cooner and wife, Allison of W. Columbia; granddaughter, Ashley; brother, Jacob Roy Cooner of Greenwood; sister, Josephine Cooner Bartley of Greenwood.
He was preceded in death by three sisters, Lenora Cooner, Agnes Nickles, and Elizabeth Anderson.
A private family service will be held at Oakbrook Memorial Park Mausoleum. The family is at the home.
Memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church, PO Box 426, Greenwood, SC 29648 or Greenwood Humane Society, PO Box 49776, Greenwood, SC 29649.
The family would like to thank the staff of Abbeville Nursing Home for their care and compassion.
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Cooner family.