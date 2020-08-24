SALUDA — Mrs. Martha Rose Lorick Cockrell, 79, of Saluda, SC, departed this life on Sunday, August 23, 2020, at Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont, Greenwood, SC. Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Furman Matthews Cemetery in Batesburg, SC. The Reverend Jordan Smith of Clyde's Chapel Southern Methodist Church, Batesburg, SC, will preside. Due to COVID19, there will be no visitation or viewing prior to the graveside service.
Mrs. Cockrell was born in Saluda County, SC, on January 08, 1941, to the late Ernest Sanders and Etta Adams Lorick. She was predeceased by her husband, A. Virgil Cockrell, and a number of sisters and brothers. She was the youngest of eight children and was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
She is survived by her children, Bobby D. Cockrell and wife Debbie, Russell A. Cockrell and wife Angela, and Deidra Cockrell Collier and husband Joe; her grandchildren Allen Cockrell, Richard Cockrell, Kinsley Reeves Miller, Kallie Reeves, Allyson Collier, Tonya Collier Edmunds, Michael Collier, and Brittany Collier Arguto and great-grandchildren Abagail Cockrell, Jacob Cockrell, and Maddison L. Smith.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorials in memory of Mrs. Cockrell be made to Clyde's Chapel Southern Methodist Church - Building Fund, 2001 Spann Road, Batesburg, SC 29006, or Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 W. Alexander Ave., Greenwood, SC 29646.
The family wishes to acknowledge the kindness and compassion shown to Mrs. Cockrell by the staff of Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont.
