CROSS HILL — Martha Davis Hughes, 88, of Watts Bridge Road, Cross Hill, widow of J. Wesley Hughes, died Friday, July 3, 2020 at her home.
Born in Oshkosh, NE, she was a daughter of the late John C. and Ruby Hinton Davis. Martha was formerly employed with Spartanburg Technical College and also Piedmont Technical College as an administrative assistant to the Dean of the School of Nursing, she was also a former office manager for Cullum Electric. She later retired from McCormick County Chamber of Commerce and was a member of Liberty Springs Presbyterian Church.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Martha Mae King; two sisters: Sue Hallman and Virginia Litrell; and three brothers: John W. Davis, JW Sims and Jerrie Stremming.
Surviving are her children: Anita Moore (Floyd "Jr."), Mary Phillips King, both of the home, Gloria Benton (Will) of Lexington, SC, Bob Baker (Scott) of Hollister, CA and Lisa Fennell (Mark) of Anderson; a brother, Shirley Davis (Lorraine) of Clinton; grandchildren: Deidra Youngerman, Brandon Moore (Dena), John David Benton (Shara), Josh Moore (Andrea), Matthew Baker and Terry Baker; and great grandchildren, Ninian Fisher (Shelby), Brooke Moore, Biancha Benton, Lilly Fisher, Joanna Benton and Wyatt Fisher.
Martha was an avid gardener and supporter of animal welfare causes; the family invites you to make a donation to a charity of your choice in Martha's name.
The family will be celebrating Martha's life at the home. A private memorial service will also be held by the family.
Harley Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.