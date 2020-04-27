Martha C. Killingsworth
ABBEVILLE — Martha C. Killingsworth, 70, of 341 Mt. Olive Church Road, Abbeville, died on Sunday, April 26 2020 at her home. She was the daughter of the late Joseph Young and the late Fannie Mae Williams. She was a member of Campfield Baptist Church.
She is survived by her husband, Claude Killingsworth; a daughter; Consuelo Killingsworth of the home; two brothers, five sisters, four grandchildren, one great-grandchild, and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services will be private. A public viewing will be on Tuesday April 28, 2020, at Richie Funeral Home from 1-5 p.m. and Wednesday from 10 a.m.-noon. The family is at 101 Williams Lane, Abbeville. Richie Funeral Home is in charge of services.