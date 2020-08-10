Marshall Monroe Richard, 83, better known as Waterboy, Cowboy, Mule Skinner, or Pop, passed away the morning of August 9, surrounded by loved ones. He was distinctly unique and kind, with a mischievous sense of humor, and never once met a stranger. Those who knew him will remember that his home was always open to anyone who needed a place to be, a fire to be warmed by, a pot of butter beans and cake of cornbread (the best cornbread on earth!) to fill their belly, someone to share a laugh with, or a place to have a cold beer.
He was preceded in passing by two brothers, Bill and Ray, a wife, Audrey, and lifelong friend and mentor, Uncle Jim. Surviving are his brother, Gary, his sister, Joann, two daughters, Tammy and Lisa, his son, Marshall Dean, and his tribe of grandchildren and great grandchildren: Keibo, Possum-Head, Rat, Hambone, Katie-Bug, Smurfette, Coyote, Puddin-Head, Bo-Gator, Pete, Chessica, Logan, Roughneck, Eat-It, Olley, and Magic Coon.
There will be no formal service, and the family is at Tammy's house. In lieu of flowers or memorials, drink a cold beer and make someone laugh. He would want it that way.
