Marjorie Wright
Marjorie Wright, 61, was born September 19, 1958 in Greenwood, SC. She passed Friday, March 20, 2020 at Duke Hospital surrounded by her loving family. She attended Greenwood High School. She continued her education at Lander College. She worked as a CNA and Phlebotomist and later finished her career as an officer with the Department of Corrections in Lumberton, NC.
She is survived by husband Frank Wright, parents Robert Williams and Verdella Guillow, stepfather Wilmer Guillow, Uncle and Aunt Phillip and Betty Calhoun, her loving sister Roline Williams and niece Dazziney Williams, her daughters Manique Williams and Shannon W. Steele, three grandchildren and a host of other family and loved ones. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.