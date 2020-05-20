Marion Wilson Brown, 86, former resident of Jackson Street, widow of Edwin Henry Brown, passed away Monday, May 18, 2020, at Morningside Assisted Living.
Born June 28, 1933, in Greenwood County, she was a daughter of the late James William and Jessie Evelyn Thrift Wilson. She was retired from the spinning room of Greenwood Mills, Durst Plant.
A life-long member of South Greenwood Pentecostal Holiness Church, she was also a member of the Lavender Sunday School Class.
Surviving are a daughter, Janice Brown Cooper and husband Charles, Jr. of Spartanburg; two sons, Michael E. Brown and Anthony S. Brown, both of Greenwood; two sisters, Edna McDade of Greenwood and Jo Lee Mahaffey of Greenville; eleven grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by two brothers, Furman Wilson and Jack Wilson; and three sisters, Doris Smith, Emily Allison and Rebecca Crouch.
Funeral services observing standard social distancing practices will be conducted 11 a.m. Friday at the Blyth Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Sherrill Green officiating. Burial will follow in Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
The family will be at their respective homes and due to the Covid 19 Pandemic will not have a visitation except after the committal service at the cemetery.
For online condolences please visit www.blythfuneralhome.com.
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Brown family with arrangements.