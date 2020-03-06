Mrs. Marion Symes Mathis, 88, of Greenwood, SC, departed this life on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at NHC Healthcare in Clinton, SC.
Born one of four daughters to the late Telitha M. Wright and Walter Mathis. She spent many years in New York before returning to Greenwood, SC.
She was a faithful member of Pine Grove AME Church where she served on the Missionary Board and song on the choir.
She is preceded in death by her parents and three sisters, Margaret Mathis, Emmie Ladson and Jessie Settles.
She is survived by one daughter, Brenda (Barry) Evans; one son, Edward Harris, Jr.; two granddaughters, Tomeshia (Alphonso) Conyers and Shawanda L. Evans; four great grandchildren, Kyle J. Evans, Gabrielle Evans, Arden A. Conyers and Emery Conyers; two nieces, one nephew and a host of cousins and friends to mourn her passing.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Pine Grove AME Church. The body will be placed in the church at 1 p.m. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
The family is at the home of her daughter, 117 Dunbar Dr., Greenwood, SC.
Parks Funeral Home is assisting the Mathis Family.