Marion Summer Boyd
Marion Summer Boyd, 80, of 668 Gilliam Avenue, widower of Lue Helen Boyd, passed away Sunday, August 16, 2020 at Self Regional Medical Center.
Born in Greenwood, he was a son of the late Joe Louis and Annie Robinson Boyd. Mr. Boyd retired from Duke Energy and was a member of Friendship Baptist Church, where he was a trustee.
Surviving are his goddaughter, Roxanne Bates Sanders; devoted nephew, Willie James Fuller; devoted niece, Lucy R. Mason, all of Greenwood; sisters-in-law, Bessie Lee Jones, Shelia Reynolds, Connie Oliver, Cora Lee Robinson, and Geneva Robinson; and several other nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In addition to his wife, Lue Helen, he was preceded in death by five brothers, Willie Robinson, Sam Robinson, York Robinson, Howard Brown, and Eddie Brown.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday at Evening Star Cemetery, with the Rev. Anthony Sims officiating.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday at Harley Funeral Home and Crematory.
