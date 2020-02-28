Marion Nell Calvert
NINETY SIX — Marion Nell Kelly Calvert, 86, widow of Ralph Charles Calvert, died Friday, February 28, 2020 at Langston Place, Clinton.
Born in Greenville, she was a daughter of the late Theodore “Jay” and Thelma Kelly. She was retired from Monsanto and was a member of Mt Lebanon United Methodist Church.
Surviving is her son, Randall Calvert (Kelly); grandson, Sloan Calvert (Chelsie) and great-grandson, Hudson Calvert, all of Greenwood.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday at Mt. Lebanon United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Bobby Gilbert officiating. Burial will be private.
Memorials may be made to Mt. Lebanon United Methodist Church, 104 Lebanon Church Rd., Greenwood, SC 29646.
Harley Funeral Home and Crematory (www.harleyfuneralhome.com) is in charge of arrangements.