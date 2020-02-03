Marion Ansel ‘Bug’ McDaniel
HODGES — Marion Ansel “Bug” McDaniel, 88, resident of Hodges, widower of Alberta Eubanks McDaniel, died Monday, February 3, 2020 at Hospice House.
Born in Edgefield County, June 10, 1931, he was the son of the late Leland and Kate Hammond McDaniel. Bug was a graduate of Washington High School in Modoc and retired from Ivester Electric in Greenville after 57 years of service.
He was a member of Red Hill Baptist Church in Edgefield.
Surviving are a daughter, Debbie McDaniel Creswell of Greenwood; two sons, Randy McDaniel and wife Kathy and Barney McDaniel and wife Mary, both of Greenwood; four grandchildren, Melissa Creswell Baker (Tim), Katie McDaniel White (Michael), Ellen McDaniel Shelley (Wes) and Colby McDaniel (Ashley); three great-grandchildren, Wade Baker, Gracie Baker and Ryan McDaniel.
In addition to his parents and wife, Bug was predeceased by siblings, Doris Bussey, Vernon McDaniel and Margie Mixon; and son-in-law, Mike Creswell.
Graveside services will be conducted 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at Oakbrook Memorial Park, with the Rev. Dr. Chris Leonard and Mr. Talmadge Luker officiating.
Pallbearers will be Tim Baker, Michael White, Wes Shelley, Colby McDaniel, Wade Baker and Chad Cox.
Honorary pallbearers will be nephews.
The family is at the home in Hodges and will receive friends from 10-11 a.m. at Oakbrook Memorial Park Family Center.
The family would like to thank Kate Timms, along with the staff of Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont for their care and compassion.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 W Alexander Ave, Greenwood, SC 29646 or Red Hill Baptist Church, 598 Red Hill Rd., Edgefield, SC 29824.
For online condolences, visit www.blythfuneralhome.com
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the McDaniel family.