Marie Bell Dorn
EDGEFIELD — Marie Bell Dorn, 79, died Wednesday, July 1, 2020 in Saluda Nursing Center.
Born in Charleston, SC, raised in Greenwood, SC, she was the daughter of Oscar and Mary Bell. She was the wife of James (Jim) Marvin Dorn Jr. for 61 years. She was employed by First Citizens Bank for 20 years and the Edgefield Soil Conservation office for 10 years. Marie was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, and homemaker, and at Hickory Hill Farm it was a known fact that feed salesman, dairy supply salesman and various others always arrived at lunchtime for a delicious hot meal always prepared with grace and charm. She loved to have people around her table, and her infectious laughter brought joy to so many.
Surviving are her husband, Jim, three sons, James (Jim) Marvin Dorn, III (Angelyn), Watson Dorn (Lisa) and Frank Dorn (Arrilla) all of Edgefield and four grandchildren, Corbin Nourse (Dan), Daniel Dorn, Mills Dorn, and Courtney Dorn. Also, surviving is her brother, Jimmy Bell (Cheryl) and sisters, Frances Teague, and Kathy Brooks (Allen) all of Greenwood. She is pre-deceased by her parents and brothers, Marion and Stanley Bell.
Due to COVID-19, a private graveside service will be held, with Rev. Paul Rogers and Rev. Kile Antone officiating.
Memorials may be made to McKendree United Methodist Church, Cemetery Fund, 102 Faulkner Mountain Road, Edgefield, SC 29824.
Please share your memories and condolences online at www.rameyfuneralhome.com.