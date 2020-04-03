CALHOUN FALLS — Margaret 'Peachy' Johnson, 72, of Calhoun Falls, wife of the late Vernon G. Johnson, died Friday, April 03, 2020 at her residence. She was born in Calhoun Falls to the late L.V. and Frances Cobb Rudder.
'Peachy', as she was affectionately known, was dedicated to her family. She was generous with her time and love, always caring about others. Most important in life was giving of herself to her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a faithful member of Calhoun Falls Church of God and active in the Senior Group of the church.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Alice Rudder Boggs and her husband, Wendell and Lexie Rudder Blackmon and her husband, Howard; a great-grandson, Baby Jack Johnson; and a brother-in-law, Gene Staples.
Mrs. Johnson is survived by her son, Michael Johnson (Lisa) of Abbeville; her daughter, Patrice Adams (Keith) of Calhoun Falls; two brothers, L.V. Rudder, Jr. (Elaine) and Steve Rudder, all of Calhoun Falls; two sisters, Mary Staples of Greenwood, Shirley Rose Smith ('Smitty") of Carlton, GA; four grandchildren, Mikey Johnson (Hannah), Derek Johnson (Hannah), Carson Johnson (Kelsy) and Jake Adams; two great-grandchildren, Ella and Zeke.
A family graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Monday, April 6, 2020 in Forest Lawn Memory Gardens, with Rev. John Tyson and Rev. Larry Hargrove officiating.
Memorial contributions, in memory of Mrs. Johnson, may be sent to the Calhoun Falls Church of God, 810 Fairfield Street, Calhoun Falls, SC 29628.
Harris Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Calhoun Falls Chapel is assisting the Johnson family.