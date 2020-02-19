Margaret LeCroy Boswell
Margaret LeCroy Boswell, 92, of Greenwood, wife of the late Rev. Clarence Curtis Boswell, died Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont. She was born in Oconee County, SC, to the late Jim West LeCroy and Gertrude Ivie Poole LeCroy.
Mrs. Boswell was a devoted member of Trinity Baptist Tabernacle in Greenwood. Throughout her life, Mrs. Boswell’s faith was strong. Her church family was a source of strength and comfort; she held them close in her heart.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by three sons, James Gary Richey, Ralph Michael Richey and Chuck Boswell; two brothers, Archie and Melvin LeCroy; and two sisters, Louise Bush and Katherine Harris.
Mrs. Boswell is survived by her daughter, Tami Richey of Greenwood; a son, Tim Richey of Belton; eighteen grandchildren; thirty-six great-grandchildren; eight great-great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews and special caregivers, Dorothy Richey, Elizabeth Brock, Ariannah Kelley and Hannah Fowler.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Harris Funeral Home. Funeral services will begin at 1:30 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Burial will follow in Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
Memorial contributions, in memory of Mrs. Boswell, may be sent to Trinity Baptist Tabernacle, 910 Sweetwater Rd., Greenwood, SC 29646.
The family will be at their mother’s home.
