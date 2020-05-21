Malik Ahmad Leach
Malik Ahmad (Leechie) Leach, age 19, passed suddenly on Saturday May 16, 2020 at Self Regional Health Care. He was a beloved son, brother, family member and an outstanding friend.
Malik was born on January 14, 2001 to Regina Rayford and Marcus Leach. Those who knew Malik, even as a child, knew him for his smile and his athletic ability. As a child, he always carried a ball around with him.
Malik attended Abbeville High School, and graduated in the class of ‘2019’. There, he starred in football, starting off wearing jersey #25, but was most known for the #4. Malik was also a member of the Track Team. After graduating, he attended Spartanburg Methodist College, majoring in Criminal Justice.
Malik was preceded in death by his great-grand father, Thomas “Pat” Patterson.
Malik will be missed everyday by his parents; Regina (Chris) Rayford of Greenwood, SC, and Marcus A. Leach of Abbeville, SC, brothers; Marcus ‘MJ’ Leach and Malcom Leach, both of Greenwood, SC, Kedrian “Dre’ Aiken of Abbeville, SC, Asaunte’ Rayford of Atlanta, GA, Damarcus Leach, and Jamarcus Leach, both of Abbeville, SC; grandparents, Toni Andrews of McCormick, SC, and Eugene Callaham, of TN, Louise Rayford of Abbeville, SC, great-grand parents Mae F. Patterson of McCormick, SC, and Walter ‘Pops’ Hill of Abbeville, SC, Godmother Roshunnia Dennis of McCormick, SC, and a host of loving aunts, uncles, cousins, and many great friends that mourns his passing.
Public viewing will be Friday May 22, 2020 from 2-6 p.m. at the mortuary. Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Mt. Clement CME Church. The family is at the home. Professional services by Abbeville-White Mortuary.