SALUDA — Mae T Carter, born in Saluda, SC, on December 23 1939, was a daughter of the late Tilman and Fannie Dozier-Bosket. She was raised by her late great-grandparents Major and Sally Minick-Herring. She attended the public schools in Saluda County. At the age of 16, "Tee" moved to Garfield, New Jersey and Passaic, New Jersey, where she worked as a seamstress. She was united to the late Rubin H. Carter and from this union they had two children.
"Tee" leaves to cherish her loving memories, one daughter Theodora Carter and one son Raheem Carter, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, special friends, nephews, nieces and other relatives and many friends.
Burial will be Saturday, April 25, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Rock Hill Baptist Church Cemetery, Reverend Herman Martin, Pastor. Logan Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.