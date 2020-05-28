Mack Butler

Mr. Mack Butler, 80, of Greenwood, passed away on Sunday May 24, 2020, in Greenville, SC. He was a son of the late Matthew and Laura Bell Glass Butler. Mack served in the Korean War, retired from Greenwood Mills, worked at Self Regional Hospital in Greenwood, SC, and at Boggeros Septic Service. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his loving wife of 60 years, Mary Parks Butler; eight siblings; an adoptive son, Danny Holmes. Left to cherish his fond memories are five daughters, Mary (Patrick) Moton of Greenwood, Priscilla (Garry) Harrison of Greenville, Tonya Anderson (Jason) of Greenwood, Rhonda (Delvon) Belcher of Greenwood and Rachel Butler of Spartanburg, five sons, Matthew Butler of Greenwood, Anthony (Shirley) Butler of Greenville , Michael (Dorothy) Butler of Greenwood, Sherman (Billie) Butler of Simpsonville, and Timothy Butler, of Greenwood; two sisters, Bettye Johnson of Cokesbury, SC, and Elease (Otis) Cunningham of Plum Branch, SC; two brothers, John (Katie) Butler of Greenwood and James Butler of Promise Land, SC; a granddaughter reared in the home, Rachel Butler, of Spartanburg SC; a grandson reared in the home, Rashad Ligon, of Greenwood, SC; twenty-four grandchildren; thirty-seven great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.