Mabel Freeland Hemminger
ABBEVILLE — Mabel Freeland Hemminger, wife of the late James Morrow Hemminger, Jr., died March 14, 2020 at the Abbeville Nursing Home. She was born on July 3, 1927, in Plum Branch, South Carolina, to the late Hugh Manning Freeland and Lula Self Freeland.
She attended Anderson College. In 1946 she married James Hemminger, Jr.; they were married for 63 years until his death in 2009. In 1959 they moved from Willington, South Carolina, to Abbeville, where she was an active member of the Abbeville Presbyterian Church and for thirty years served as church secretary. Mrs. Hemminger embraced her roles as a wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She enjoyed playing bridge, playing piano, reading, sewing and spending time on Hilton Head Island. She was a member of the Entre Nous Book club and several bridge clubs.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by one brother and six sisters.
Mrs. Hemminger is survived by three daughters, Emilie H. Simpson (Huck) of Greenville, Susanne H. Greene of Abbeville, and Jan H. Saul (Bob) of Greenwood; five grandchildren, Susan Simpson of Greenville, Margaret Simpson Crooks of Greenwood, Emilie Greene Sommer (Jacob) of Washington, DC, Bradley Saul (Charity) of Chapel Hill, NC, and Benjamin Saul (Siobhan) of Charlottesville, VA; six, great-grandchildren, Caroline Simpson, Sam Crooks, Hannah Crooks, Maisie Sommer, Hugh Sommer, and Camilla Styles. Mrs. Hemminger is also survived by Lucille Starks caregiver and friend, whose loving assistance to the family allowed Mrs. Hemminger to remain at home until very recently.
The family expresses their sincere appreciation to the Abbeville Nursing Home Staff, who acted quickly and compassionately to take care of her in her final month.
A service to celebrate the life of Mrs. Hemminger will be 2:00PM, Monday, March 16, 2020 at the Abbeville Presbyterian Church with the Reverend Lee Kennerly officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully request that memorials, in memory of Mrs. Hemminger be sent to the Abbeville Presbyterian Church, 301 N. Main St. Abbeville, SC 29620.
