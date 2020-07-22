Luther Belcher Jr.
HODGES — Luther Belcher Jr., 66, of 106 Cromer Lane, Hodges, SC, died July 17, 2020 at Self Regional Medical Center. He was born in Greenwood, SC, a son of Izora Morris Belcher and the late Luther Belcher Sr. He was a member of Mt. Calvary Baptist Church.
Surviving is his mother of Greenwood, SC; two sons, Luther Belcher III and Derek Belcher of Greenwood; one daughter, Andrea Belcher of Greenwood; two brothers, Freddie Belcher (Dorothy) of Greenwood and Larry Belcher of Hodges, two sisters, Mary Belcher of Greenwood and Ojetta Williams of Hodges, eight grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Graveside services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, July 24, 2020 at Evening Star Cemetery, with Rev. Randy Jackson officiating.
Public viewing will be from 2-6 p.m Thursday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.percivaltompkinsfh.com.
The family is at their respective homes.
Percival Tompkins Funeral Home is honored to serve the Belcher family.