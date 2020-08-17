Lula V. Anderson
HODGES — Lula V. Anderson, 94, of 102 Shurlington Lane South, widow of Montague Anderson, departed this walk of life on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Self Regional Medical Center. Born in Ware Shoals, she was the daughter of the late John Anderson and the late Lula Butler Anderson Wade. She was a member of Good Hope Baptist Church. She is preceded in death by two brothers; Leroy Anderson and John Wade; and one sister, Ruth Anderson Smith.
She leaves to cherish her memories, three sons, Harry A. (Diane) Anderson of Greenwood, Larry B. (Joanner) Anderson of Hodges, and Jeffery A. (Willie Lee) Anderson of Greenwood; three daughters, Wanda A. (Delone) Robinson of Atlanta, GA, Cindy L. (Sherman) Anderson of Hodges, and Sandra A. (Keith) Edwards of Greer, SC; one half-brother, Alphonso Wade, and half-sister, Colease Williams ; two brothers-in-law, Ashber Anderson and Milton Anderson; one sister-in-law, Nann Wade; fifteen grandchildren; twenty-nine great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
Services will be at the Chapel of Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc. on Wednesday, August 19, 2020. Burial will follow at Good Hope Baptist Church Cemetery. Viewing will be held from 1-6 p.m. on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc.