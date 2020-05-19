Lucretia Smith Moss, 97, widow of E. Miles Moss, passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020 at her home.
Born in Oconee County, January 4, 1923, she was a daughter of the late Samuel W. and Bennie Knox Smith. Mrs. Moss was a 1940 graduate of Seneca High School and retired from Abney Mills Billing and Shipping Department. She has been a resident of Greenwood since 1959.
A member of South Main Baptist Church, Mrs. Moss was also a member of the Ladies Adult #3 Sunday School Class.
She is survived by two sons, Sammy Moss and wife Gwen of Greer and Gary Moss of the home; one daughter, Cindy Britt and husband Bob of Greenwood; two grandchildren, Ashley Moss McKenzie of Charleston, Hunter Moss and fiancee Katie Norsworthy of Greenville; great-granddaughter, Marlee McKenzie of Charleston and several nieces and nephews, David Boggs of Myrtle Beach, Caroline (Bill) Dean of Aiken, Jane (Edward) Harvey of Loris, Ruth Payne and Earl (Janice) Holcombe all of Westminster, Knox (Judy) Boggs of Powdersville and Kathy Moss of Seneca, along with special friends, Tiwana Harling, Kathy Young and Jeannie Britt.
She was predeceased by a son, Dan Moss, a brother, Glenn Smith and sisters, Edna Holcombe, Leah Eskew, Connie Boggs and Annette Brock and a nephew, Andy Brock.
A traditional funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday from the Blyth Funeral Home Chapel, with Dr. Toby Frost officiating. The service will be livestreamed as well and can be viewed by visiting the Tribute Wall on Mrs. Moss’s obituary page at www.blythfuneralhome.com.
Burial will be in Oakbrook Memorial Park.
The family is at the home.
The family request that flowers be omitted and memorials made to the Burton Center, 2605 Hwy 72-221 East, Greenwood, SC 29649 or to the Moss Family Scholarship, c/o Lander University Foundation, 320 Stanley Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29649.
