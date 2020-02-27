Lucille Tompkins
Lucille “CI” Tompkins, 100, of 415 Marion Avenue, widow of Theodore Roosevelt Tompkins, entered into eternal rest on February 22, 2020 at her home.
She leaves to cherish her memory one daughter, Annette Susewell of the home; two grandsons reared in the home, Arkus Susewell and Michael Tompkins and a host of other grands, great grands and great-great-grands.
Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Macedonia Baptist Church, with Rev. Bernard Morman officiating. Mrs. “CI” will be placed in the church at noon. Burial will be in Evening Star Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.percivaltompkinsfh.com. The family is at the home. Percival Tompkins Funeral Home is honored to serve the Tompkins family.