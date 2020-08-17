Lucile Moore
WARE SHOALS — Zetha Lucile Shaw Moore, 95, of S. Greenwood Avenue, widow of Edward Moore, died Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Self Regional Healthcare in Greenwood.
Born in Belton, SC, she was a daughter of the late Walter David and Mary Alice Holtzclaw Shaw. She was a member of Sharon Pentecostal Holiness Church and attended Ware Shoals Pentecostal Holiness Church. She was a member of the Sharon Trio.
Surviving are a daughter Mrs. Billy Jean Crawford (Herman) of Ware Shoals. In addition to her parents and husband she was predeceased by a son Donnie Moore, six brothers, Louie, Gary, Bruce, Clarence, Warren, and Leon Shaw, two sisters, Audrey Grant and Bernice Dockham, and a great-grandson, Saul Tiger Crawford.
Funeral services with limited seating will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Parker-White Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Roger Phillips, Rev. Todd Staples, and Rev. Anthony Irby officiating. Social distancing and masks are required. Burial will follow in Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
The family will be at their respective homes and will receive friends from noon-1 p.m. Tuesday at Parker-White Funeral Home prior to the service. Online condolences may be made at www.ParkerWhitePruitt.com