Louvenia H. Prince
MCCORMICK — Louvenia H. Prince 94, of 226 Prince Road, quietly received the call of Jesus, on the morning of July 8, 2020 at Hospice and Pallative Care in Greenwood, SC. She was born on September 25, 1925 in McCormick County, South Carolina. She was the daughter of the late Thomas and Sallie Bennet Harrison.
She was a high school graduate, and at an early age, she joined New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, where she was a member of the senior choir and Missionary Society. She was employed at McCormick County Court House.
She was a devoted wife of the late Eugene L. Prince, a mother, and grandmother. In exception to the Lord, her family was first.
Memories will always be everlasting to four daughters: Artricia Prince Brown of the home; Sandra (Eddie) Quarles of McCormick, SC; Wilhelmena (Johnny) Tolbert of Plum Branch, SC; Linda (Arthur) Cartledge of Greenwood, SC; one son, Barry (Annie) Prince of Simpsonville, SC; two sisters, Carrie Harrison of Greenwood, SC, and Annie Tompkins of Detroit, MI; one sister-in-law, Fannie Hardy of Atlanta, GA, a granddaughter reared in the home, Nakisha Prince of Greenwood, SC, eleven grandchildren, twenty great-grandchildren, one great-great-grand and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends to mourn her passing.
Public viewing will be on Friday, June 10, 2020 from 1- 6 p.m. at the mortuary. Graveside service will be Saturday, June 11, 2020 at 11 a.m. at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, 1680 New Hope Rd, McCormick, SC. The family is at the home. Professional services by The Abbeville-White Mortuary.