Rebecca Louise Sawyer Moore, 93, resident of Deadfall Road West, and Maggie Valley, NC, widow of Fred Moore passed away Monday, March 2, 2020 at Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont. She was a member of Harris Baptist Church and the Masters Disciple Sunday School Class.
Born in Graham County, NC, November 29, 1926, she was the daughter of the late Lee John and Mary Lou Marcus Sawyer. Louise was an interior designer and beautician. Other than being a devoted wife to her husband, her favorite position in life was being a loving Mother to her late daughter, Colleen. She spent many years nourishing and making sure Colleen was well cared for as her terminal illness progressed. The last 17 years of Colleen's life she tenderly cared for and put loving energy in making sure Colleen stayed alive while she was in a coma. Louise exuded loyalty for her family members like no other, she could be counted on for all things any family member may need and was always there in any crisis for each of them. She will be greatly missed by her remaining family members and her dear friends.
Surviving are a brother, Glenn Sawyer and wife Jean (whom she called sister) of Gastonia, NC, nieces and nephews, Jean S. Anderson, Shirley S. Mobley, both of Greenwood, Bill Silvers, of Summerville, Douglas Sawyer of Dallas, NC, Tommy Burris of Waynesville, NC, and Kevin Sawyer of Gastonia, NC.
In addition to her husband, Louise was preceded in death by her daughter, Colleen Moore, two brothers, Howell Sawyer, Paul Sawyer; and two sisters, Lavada Silvers and Helen MacNamara.
Graveside services will be conducted Sunday, March 8, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Greenwood Memorial Gardens, with Rev. Gary Putnam and Rev. Frank Thomas officiating.
The family is at their respective homes and will receive friends at the funeral home from 3:30-5 p.m. Saturday afternoon and from 11:30-12:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon.
Pallbearers will be Andy Anderson, Raymond Anderson, Butch Bundrick, Eddie Bundrick, Brian Mobley, and Doug Sawyer.
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Moore Family.