Louise Kirk Mannion, 90, resident of Wesley Commons, passed away peacefully Monday, January 6, 2020.
Born on September 9, 1929 in West Chester, PA, she was the daughter of the late Nelson and Katherine Lewis Kirk. She had four brothers and sisters, Kaye Kirk Peel, Deborah Kirk Kerber (Newt), Leroy Nelson Kirk (Sarah), and Caroline Kirk Cheatle (Walter). She was predeceased by Kaye, Deborah and Newt, and Leroy.
She was a member of the Girl Scouts of America for over 30 years and was a Master Gardener whose work on a 2005 Rose Bowl Parade float was featured in hundreds of media outlets around the world.
Louise was married to the late James V. Mannion, Jr. who passed in 2003. She then became the life partner to the late James B. Comiskey.
Surviving are her children, Linda Sheffer, J. David Mannion (Marian), Carole Ann Wilson and Thomas N. Mannion; five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Services will be held at a later date.
