Louis E. Lathren
Louis Edward Lathren, 93, formerly of Truett Avenue and resident of Emerald Gardens, husband of Harriett Willingham Lathren, died Friday, March 27, 2020.
Born August 21, 1926 in Greenwood, he was a son of the late Roy Milton and Lenora Holt Lathren. He retired from Professional Medical Products and was a US Navy veteran of World War II, having served in the South Pacific as a Boatswain’s Mate aboard the USS Baham. Mr. Lathren was a member and former deacon of West Side Baptist Church, where he formerly taught the Senior Men’s Class.
He was preceded in death by a son, Terry Lathren and a sister, Myrtle Cooper.
He is survived by his wife of 72 years; a son, Stan Lathren (Kathy) of Prosperity; brothers, Vernon Lathren (Doris) of Columbia and Bo Lathren (Barbara) of Calhoun, GA; grandchildren, Lindsey Perez (Vince), Casey Lathren (Caitlin), Crystal Autrey (Frankie), Travis Lathren (Stephanie), Dana Lathren and Nick Lathren; twelve great-grandchildren and a great-great-granddaughter.
Due to current health concerns, a family only graveside service, with military honors, will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday at Greenwood Memorial Gardens, with the Rev. Kyle Richter and the Rev. Hal Lane officiating. The service will be available as a live stream by visiting Mr. Lathren’s life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com.
Pallbearers will be Jim Lathren, Sammy Bagwell, Travis Lathren, Casey Lathren, Vince Perez and Andrew Douglas.
A public memorial service will be held at a later date.
As a show of support to this family but still adhere to the social distancing and mass gathering requirements the government has asked of us, we suggest that friends drive to the cemetery on Sunday, remain in your car during the service and drive by the gravesite at the conclusion of the service.
Memorials may be made to West Side Baptist Church, 215 Bypass 225 South, Greenwood, SC 29646.
Harley Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.