Lonnie Norman, 86, of 3602 McCormick Highway, Greenwood, husband of Bernice Evans Norman, entered peacefully into eternal rest on Friday, February 28, 2020 at home.
Born in Greenwood County, he was the son of the late Roddie Norman and the late Lizzie Mae Statum Norman.
He was educated in the public schools of Greenwood County, where he was first introduced to carpentry training in high school. Over fifty years ago, Lonnie and his wife, Bernice, started their own family business, Lonnie Norman House Construction, and they continued to operate it until his recent retirement. He eventually became the first African American to serve as president of the Greenwood Home Builders Association. Prior to starting his business, he was employed by Cecil Moore Construction. His residential and commercial building skills can be witnessed throughout the Lakelands area and beyond.
Deacon Norman was a devoted member of Jacob Chapel Baptist Church, where he served untiringly until his health failed. He was a member of the Men's Choir, Past Chairman of the Deacon Board, and Past Superintendent of Church School.
He leaves to cherish his memory, along with his loving and devoted wife of sixty-eight years; sons, Larry Norman and wife Brenda Mitchell Norman of Charlotte, NC, and Travis Smith of Greenwood; sisters, Ruby Norman Evans and Beatrice Norman Williams; two brothers, Reverend Moses B. Norman, and Raymond (Louvenia) Norman, all of Greenwood; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; four sisters-in-law; two brothers-in-law and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
He was preceded in death by Willie N. Norman Sr, Lula Mae Norman Fletcher, Edward Norman Sr., and Joe Louis Norman.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, March 5, 2020 at noon, in the PLEAD Center at Mount Zion A. M. E. Church, Promised Land Community, with Rev. Jerry Brown Officiating. Burial will be in the Mt. Zion AME Church Cemetery. The body will be placed in the Center at 11 a.m. Honorary Escort will be Jacob Chapel Baptist Church Board of Deacons and former employees and Business Associates. The family is at the home. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc.