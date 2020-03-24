ABBEVILLE — Lonnie Edward Thomas "Mickey" was born on January 20, 1947, a son of the late Esther Belcher and John Thomas.
He entered eternal rest on Sunday, March 22, 2020 at his home.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Theresa Leverette, a brother, John W. Thomas, a sister, Virginia Belcher-Power, and a nephew, Joseph Power.
He leaves to cherish his memory two daughters, Rochelle (Stanley) Starks, and Kendra Thomas, both of Abbeville, SC, one son, Jerrell Riley of North Dakota, two brothers, Mack E. Thomas, and Joseph D. Thomas, both of the home, a niece reared in the home Estelle (Terry) Hill, of Abbeville, SC, seven grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Funeral service is noon Thursday March 26, 2020 at Abbeville-White Mortuary Chapel. Viewing will be Wednesday March 25, 2020 from 1-6 p.m. also at the mortuary. The family is at the home of Estelle Hill, 132 Dutchman Road, Abbeville. Professional services by Abbeville-White Mortuary.