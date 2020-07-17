TROY — Mrs. Lizzie Jean Morgan, 65, of 339 Robert Leroy Road, wife of Raymond Morgan, departed this life on Monday, July 13, 2020 at her home. She was born in McCormick County on December 27, 1954, to the late James Lomax and Nancy Middleton.
She was a member of Mt. Zion A.M.E Church in McCormick, SC, and also a member of the Women's Home Aide Society#86. She was employed with John DeLa Howe in McCormick, Riegal Linen, and a Bus Driver for the Disabled in McCormick, SC.
She was preceded in death by her parents, a sister, Classie Mae Morgan, and her grandmother, Mrs. Nina Quarles.
She leaves to cherish her memories, her husband of the home, two daughters; Pamela Quarles, of Hodges, SC, and Jessica (Kenneth) Grant of Abbeville, SC, four grandchildren, Emmanuel Quarles, Emattez Quarles, Priscilla Quarles and Ernest Tinch, twelve great-grandchildren; reared in the home, Kentavious Morgan, and Javion Quarles; three sisters, Luella (Robert) Gunter of Troy, SC, Brenda (Charlie) Morgan and Annie Lee Lomax, both of Abbeville, SC; two brothers, James (Valerie) Lomax of North Augusta, SC, and William Henry Lomax of McCormick, SC, and a host of nieces , nephews, relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
Public viewing will be on Saturday, July 18, 2020 from 2-6 p.m. at the mortuary. Funeral service will be Sunday, July 19, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Mortuary Chapel. Burial will follow at Mt. Zion AME Church, 185 Mt. Zion Church Rd, McCormick, SC. Professional services by Abbeville-White Mortuary.